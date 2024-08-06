Newton County Sheriff's Office earns accreditation through the Office of Sheriff Accreditation Program

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff's Office announced that the agency has been accredited through the Office of Sheriff Accreditation Program (OSAP), making it the second sheriff's office in the State of Georgia out of 159 sheriffs’ offices to achieve this recognition. Notably, the agency is the first full-service sheriff’s office in the state to receive OSAP accreditation for its detention center.

The OSAP aims to enhance professionalism and reduce liability within sheriff offices by implementing and adhering to strict accreditation standards. These standards acknowledge a high level of achievement and commitment to excellence through formal recognition.

Accreditation through the program involves meeting the following standards across five critical areas of interest:

• Sex Offender Unit: 18 standards to satisfy

• Law Enforcement: 26 standards to satisfy

• Detention: Approximately 175 standards to satisfy

• Courthouse: 23 standards to satisfy

• Administration: 68 standards to satisfy

Sheriff Brown expressed gratitude for his team’s dedication and hard work in meeting these standards, stating, "Achieving this accreditation is a testament to the commitment of our staff to uphold the highest levels of professionalism and service to our community. This recognition

indicates our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and maintain the trust of the citizens we serve."

The accreditation process involved comprehensive evaluations and assessments of the NCSO’s policies, procedures, and operations, including walkthroughs of the agency’s headquarters, Newton County Detention Center, and Newton County Courthouse.