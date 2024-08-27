Marcello Banes suspended from Joint Development Authority; replacement expected in near future

After his suspension from his chairman office, and his subsequent ineligibility from the Joint Development Authority (JDA), Marcello Banes has been officially suspended from the JDA. The official suspension took place during the Aug. 20 Newton County Board of Commissioners (BOC) meeting, where commissioners voted unanimously to suspend Banes from his current board representations. This suspension includes his roles on the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, the Solid Waste Management Authority and the Board of Directors of View Point Health.