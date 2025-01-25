NEWTON COUNTY – A major shakeup could be on the horizon in the Newton County government scene. Governor Brian Kemp issued two executive orders appointing a review commission to weigh the possible suspensions of chairman Marcello Banes and District 3 commissioner Stephanie Lindsey. The orders were dated on Jan. 23, but were not made public until Friday afternoon. Both Banes and Lindsey were indicted by a federal grand jury on June 11, 2024 where they both face an array of money laundering charges.
Governor orders review commission to weigh suspension for Marcello Banes, Stephanie Lindsey
