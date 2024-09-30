FEMA says Newton County has not experienced ‘significant impacts’ from BioLab fire, despite citizen concerns

NEWTON COUNTY – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that Newton County has not undergone any “significant impacts” from the BioLab fire that occurred in Rockdale County yesterday.

This information comes from an update given by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) that was relayed from FEMA. According to the update, a shelter in place is not needed at this time in Newton County, but that the situation is being monitored.

The Newton County EMA released a statement early Monday afternoon regarding the status of the county.

“Newton County EMA: We are monitoring the recent BioLab incident in Rockdale, working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of our community. BioLab fire has been reported extinguished. It may continue to smolder. We continue to work with officials as the plume models continue to adjust path. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, be aware of any unusual chemical odors in the area. We encourage you to stay indoors if possible. If you experience any symptoms as headaches, difficulty breathing, or other health concerns, please contact 9-1-1. Continue to follow instructions from local officials and Newton County."

But citizens are speaking out on social media, disagreeing with the guidance being given by FEMA and the Newton County EMA.

“I live in Covington…work in Statham.,” said Donna Sprayberry Beam on Facebook. “I just walked from our plant office up to our administrative office…a total of about a two minute walk. Eyes are now burning. Other coworkers are experiencing this too. If it’s reached this far out, you can’t tell me that Covington isn’t significantly affected too.”

“We smell it out here near Newborn. It's not as bad as when I had to drive through Rockdale yesterday to get home,” said Bobby Lee Clark, “but when I walk outside it smells like I'm standing next to a freshly chlorinated indoor pool.”

A text alert from Georgia Emergency Management at around 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon stated that the air quality is being monitored for chlorine and related compounds. The text said that “chemical levels are unlikely to cause harm to most people.”

Yet, some citizens do not buy the information that is being released.

“I have had a constant headache since yesterday and I live off Salem rd in covington,” said Susan Debose. “I can smell the chlorine in the air.”

“I have seen way too many people mentioning the exact same symptoms for it to be labeled as no significant impacts,” said Tegan Odum.

Others say that they have not seen or felt any effects from the BioLab fire.

“I don’t see or smell anything at my home in Covington personally,” said Ashley Jones.

“I was in Covington at the dr's and hospital. Never smelled anything,” said Julie Granfield Holahan. “Birds and squirrels are everywhere. Seems they would be affected. All seems ok, IMHO.”

The BioLab chemical plant burst into flames around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, marking the third time in the last two decades that a fire incident has occurred.

Rockdale County fire chief Marian McDaniel shared to the public on Sunday that a sprinkler head malfunction was the root cause of the fire. The fire has since been extinguished.

The fire resulted in an evacuation for those in the impacted zone and a shelter in place order for all Rockdale County residents. Shelters have been set up across the state for those needing to evacuate, including two in Newton County.

According to BioLab, no one was injured in the initial fire. The company said that they are working with law enforcement and public safety officials during this uncertain time.

“Our top priority is ensuring the community’s safety, and our teams are working around-the-clock to respond to the ongoing situation at our facility in Conyers, Georgia. We continue to work collaboratively with first responders and local authorities and have deployed specialized teams from out of state to the site to bolster and support their efforts. We are all focused on remediating the situation as rapidly as possible.”







