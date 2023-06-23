Ezell Brown seeks reelection for Newton County sheriff

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington News received the following statement from Ezell Brown concerning his candidacy for Newton County Sheriff:

“I, Ezell Brown, began serving as your Sheriff on January 1, 2009! Today, I stand before you to humbly announce and seek your support for my candidacy for re-election. It has been both my honor and privilege to “serve and protect” the citizens of this great county. Please know that I do not take lightly the vote of confidence placed in me by the residents of Newton County. I sincerely believe that my service record contains a key ingredient in continuing our work together… PROVEN LEADERSHIP!

Continually, it is with immense pride that I lead a premier agency that provides comprehensive services to all citizens! We are viewed as a model for other agencies across the state and beyond and are regularly contacted by our peers for guidance.

Don’t just listen to me talk about my track record; check my scorecard and compare my campaign promises with the significant accomplishments during my tenure as Newton County Sheriff. First and foremost, we are now ranked the fourth of 159 Sheriff’s Offices in Georgia; and, in the top forty offices in the United States! We are on the map!

In 2008, I said that "A Vote for Ezell Brown Means You Are Looking For ... An Accessible, Working Sheriff." Think about your own or ask your family and friends about our interactions! Look at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office website and social media pages to reflect on a day in the life of a premier full-service law enforcement agency. In 2008, you entrusted me with this position because of my years of cumulative experience…not just in law enforcement in general; but, specifically, in the Sheriff’s Office. Today, I bring countless examples of proven leadership! I can say, with total confidence, promises made…promises kept! I have not and will not make empty campaign promises.

Under my leadership, as promised, we have achieved and maintained Triple Crown Status… from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, American Correctional Accreditation and Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement. We have built bridges through collaborative efforts with both traditional and non-traditional partners. Yes, we have claimed our place in history!

Respected by my GA Sheriff’s Association peers, I am First Vice President and will become President in July 2023. Additionally, I was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Georgia Sexual Offender Registration Review Board. I also serve on several local boards and have been honored by numerous organizations for changing the face of law enforcement.

Newton County, we have achieved much during my tenure! And, our work is not complete! I am excited about all we have accomplished together and look forward to continuing our work together! Proven leadership matters!

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown.”



