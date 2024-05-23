District 3 Commissioner race heading to runoff

NEWTON COUNTY – Separated by just 33 votes, the top two vote getters in the District 3 Board of Commissioners Democratic primary face off once again in a few weeks.

Incumbent Alana Sanders and challenger Stephanie Lindsey will head to a runoff, as neither candidate received over the required 50-percent mark needed to advance.

Lindsey received the slight edge with 1,072 votes (47.84 percent), while Sanders received 1,039 votes (46.36 percent). The third candidate in the race, Willie Arthur Smith, got 130 votes (5.8 percent), all per the unofficial results.

No Republican candidates entered the race for District 3, meaning that the winner of the Democratic primary runoff will take the seat.

Sanders expressed her gratitude to her supporters via an email request for comment.

“I'm deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from District 3. As we head into the runoff, I want to thank each neighbor for their trust. The race isn't over — it's a testament to our community's resilience,” Sanders said. “2020 showed our strength in numbers, and I believe we'll push through in 2024. Your concerns are mine, and together, we'll shape our district's future. Your vote is my promise to keep fighting for you.

“Let's continue this journey together—our voices united can overcome any challenge. Thank you for believing in me.”

The Covington News also reached out to Lindsey for comment and she stated the following:

“The residents of District 3 are eager for action addressing the needs of the community, and I am ready to selflessly and diligently handle the People's Business, We must keep the momentum going! I am deeply humbled and grateful for all the support, prayers, and votes that have placed me in this upcoming runoff election,” Lindsey said. “I am honored and privileged to have the opportunity to be a zealous advocate for the citizens of District 3 and Newton County. We are almost at the finish line and will remain focused on addressing issues and proving solutions. Let's rally together and get this done! Elect me as your next District 3 Commissioner and watch me work.”



The runoff for this race will take place on Tuesday, June 18.



