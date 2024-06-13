Runoff election is June 18

NEWTON COUNTY – Coming up this Tuesday, June 18 is the runoff election in Newton County.

Two seats are up for grabs, as both the District 3 commissioner race and the tax commissioner race did not have a candidate to reach the needed 50 percent mark during the May 21 general primary election.

The two candidates for District 3 are incumbent Alana Sanders and Stephanie R. Lindsey.

For tax commissioner, the two candidates are Brent Bennett and Avis Williams.

Since neither race had a Republican candidate, the winners of this runoff election will be the presumptive winners of their respective races.

All 19 voting precincts will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All precincts are as follows

Alcovy – Newton County Library: 7116, Floyd St. NE.

Almon – Shiloh United Methodist Church: 10 Almon Church Road.

Beaverdam – Voice of Pentecost: 4648 Salem Road.

Brewers – Red Oak United Methodist Church: 15105 Highway 36.

Brick Store – St. Augustine Catholic Church: 11524 Highway 278.

Buck Creek – Zion Baptist Church: 7037 Highway 212 N.

Covington Mills – LifePointe Church of the Nazarene: 5133 Jackson Highway.

Crowell – Salem United Methodist Church: 3962 Salem Road.

Downs – Prospect Church at Oak Hill: 6752 Highway 212.

Fairview – Belmont Baptist church: 3275 Iris Drive SE.

Gum Creek – Church Covington: 11975 Highway 142.

Hub – Crossroad Baptist Church: 227 Highway 229.

Leguinn – High Point Baptist Church: 12025 Highway 36.

Livingston – Canaan Baptist Church: 5581 Salem Road.

Mansfield – Mansfield Community House: 3158 Highway 11.

Oxford – Oxford City Hall: 110 W Clark Street.

Rocky Plains – Harvest Church: 2075 - Highway 212.

Stansells – St. Paul African Episcopal Church: 13108 Brown Bridge Road.

Town – Turner Lake Recreation Center: 6185 Turner Lake Road NW.

If you requested a Republican ballot during the primary election, you are ineligible to vote in either of the Democratic runoffs.



