Runoff details announced for Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — Earlier this week, Newton County shared its 2024 General Primary election runoff details.

The runoff election date is Tuesday, June 18. However, advanced voting will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 10-14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 7 is the final day to request a mail-in ballot.

Turner Lake Recreation Complex's Banquet Hall — located at 6185 Turner Lake Road in Covington — will be the location for early voting. All 19 precincts will be open on election day, though.

Newton County has two runoff races: Tax Commissioner and the District 3 Board of Commissioners seat.

In the Democratic Primary for District 3, the top two vote getters were incumbent Alana Sanders and Stephanie Lindsey.

Lindsey received 1,072 votes (47.84 percent), which was just 33 more votes than Sanders’ 1,039 (46.36 percent).

The tax commissioner race comes down to between Brent Bennett and Avis Williams.

In a four-candidate race, Bennett garnered the most votes with 2,688 (31.03 percent) followed by Williams who received 2,578 votes (29.76 percent).

No matter the result, either candidate will be new to the seat. Current tax commissioner Marcus Jordan did not seek reelection but, instead, pursued the chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

For both races, there is no Republican candidate.