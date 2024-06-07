Newton Rams baseball hosts two-day youth camp

The Newton Rams baseball program hosted a three-day youth camp from Monday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 5 with the plan of giving back to the younger players in the county-area.

Activities began at 9 a.m. and went on to noon everyday as many of Newton’s players assisted in the camp.

Going into the event, Rams’ head coach Delvin Jordan wanted the kids to have fun while focusing on the basics of the game.

“The mindset was to let the kids come out and see some small skills and develop,” Jordan said. “Doing some field work, some outfield work, work on base running [and] just getting the fundamentals. [Also was a chance to] see the youth of Newton County before they come see me, Alcovy or coach [Cody] Walker at Eastside.”

In the camp, the youth went through drills with coaches and players. Eventually, the Rams hosted games between teams consisting of kids and players combined.

Among the players who helped Jordan during the camp were seniors who recently graduated from Newton such as Lucas Ballard, Jordan Nolley and Arin Chevers.

Having those players come back to partake in the camp stuck with the first-year head coach.

“It means a lot,” Jordan said. “This is my first senior class at Newton. And to see Lucas, Jordan, Arin — to see these guys come out here, it was truly special. Without them, I wouldn't be where I am.”

The camp was just a part of Jordan’s ongoing push to elevate Newton baseball.

Connecting with the county’s youth and getting them involved in baseball at an early age was an opportunity Jordan did not want to pass up.

“It is major. Youth is the foundation of a program,” Jordan said. “If I don’t get them going at City Pond or the softball team doesn’t get them going at Turner Lake, we won’t be good for the next 10 years. To give back to the youth is to see my program grow and develop in the next 10-15 years and play for a state championship.”