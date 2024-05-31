Barbara Arlene Blackwell-Jackson, of Covington, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the age of 79. Mrs. Jackson was a Christian woman who loved worshiping with her church and reading her Bible. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping. Mrs. Jackson loved her family dearly and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertie Bartlett and James Blackwell.

Survivors include her daughter, Diantha Blackwell; grandchildren, Maria Martinez, Tiffany Gonzalez, Fernando Escobar, Jr., amd Maria Buenrostro-Escobar, Joshua Escobar and Domenica Uscocovich-Escobar; great-grandchildren, Ordie Williams, III, Mia Williams, Isabella Escobar-Buenrostro, Emilia Escobar-Uscocovich; and brother, Thomas Bartlett and wife, Linda.

Pallbearers, Fernando Escobar, Jr., Joshua Escobar, Wayne Bartlett, Jerry Wilson, and Jose Serrano.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Blackwell-Jackson will be held Saturday, Jun 1, 2024, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Jose Serrano officiating and entombment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, May 31, from 6:00 - 9:00 P.M.