The Sergeant Newton Chapter, National Daughters of the American Revolution recognized Cadet Staff Sergeant Majesty Whitaker-Hicks Monday, April 29 at their award ceremony as the Outstanding Cadet of the Year for the Newton County Civil Air Patrol.

Cadet Whitaker-Hicks was chosen for this award by her Commanding Officers.

Whitaker-Hicks stepped forward and displayed leadership abilities when the former lead cadets left for college and military positions.