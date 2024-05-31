Tim Christian, age 77, died May 18, 2024, at his home in Dunwoody. Born in Macon, Tim grew up in Newton County, where he attended Newton County High School. He was a standout sports star at NCHS, where he played football, basketball, and baseball, lettering in all three sports. Upon graduation from high school, Tim attended Auburn University where he again excelled in sports, playing on both the football and basketball teams. From 1968 to 1981, he coached at Auburn under coaches Ralph “Shug” Jordan, Doug Barfield, and Pat Dye.

In the 1980s, Tim worked for Wiliams Brothers, beginning as a salesman and working his way up to President of the company. After leaving Williams Brothers, he opened his own company, FTC Holdings, a real estate consulting firm. Active and involved in civic matters in the Atlanta area, Tim was one of the original nine members of the Olympic Committee, which was successful in bringing the 1996 Summer Olympics to Atlanta.

Tim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Phyllis Milburn Christian; daughter, Kendall Christian Stowell and husband, Nick Stowell; granddaughters, Blythe Stowell and Reese Stowell. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank E. and Betty Wallace Christian, sister, Ellen C. Helms, and brothers, Wallace Christian and Greg Christian.

A Service of Celebration will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, June 3, 2024, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, with Darrell Huckaby officiating. Family will receive friends in the Narthex of the Church from 12:30-1:30pm.

In Lieu Of Flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Eastlake Foundation, 2606 Alston Drive, SE, Atlanta, GA 30317.

Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Covington