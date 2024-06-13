Captain Barney Anglin (Ret.), age 81, a lifelong resident of Covington passed away Monday, June 10, 2024. He was born November 17, 1942 in Covington to Grace and Rufus Anglin who have preceded him in death. Barney grew up in the Covington Mill Village and graduated from Newton County High School. He was a man of faith and a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. On a trip to Israel Barney was Baptized a second time in the Jordan River. He loved playing golf and spending time with his “buddies” - however, his heart belonged to his wife who he affectionately called “My Ruby”.

Captain Anglin began his career with the Covington Police Department in July 12, 1969 and retired December 31, 2010 a career spanned over 41 years. He was promoted through the ranks of the police department and finished his career as the longest serving Captain in Covington Police history, The highlights of his career are too numerous to mention – but he was extremely proud of graduating from the FBI National Academy, a 3-month training in Quantico, Virginia.

Along with his parents Barney was preceded in death by his siblings Lena Frances “Bunt” Anglin, Pat “Bud” Anglin, Beatrice Allen, Kent Anglin, Juanita Anglin, and Lindy Anglin.

Captain Anglin is survived by the love of his life Ruby Anglin; his daughter Stephanie Gordy of Greensboro; his son Lee Womack of Covington; his daughter-in-law Jennie Womack of Covington; his grandchildren Corey Womack (Jessica), Ryan Womack, and Nick Womack; his great grandchild Pruitt Womack; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Manfred and Carolyn “Sunshine” Loh; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and many close friends.

Funeral services for Captain Anglin will be held at 11 o’clock Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Hardy officiating. Interment will follow at Covington Mill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Dailey, Keith Dalton, Joe Wayne Barnes, Craig Treadwell, Philip Bradford, Brent Fuesting, Luther Bouchillon, and Michael Castellana. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Stacy Cosby and Cheryl Vaughn.

The public is invited to stop by the funeral home on Wednesday between the hours of 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to sign the register book.