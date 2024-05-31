Linda Bledsoe Harper, of Covington, passed away May 25th, 2024, at the age of 83.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed gardening, travel, bird watching, and especially loved watching Braves games. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Delano Harper, her daughter and son-in-law Lynne and Paul McGill, her son and daughter-in-law Lance and Debbie Harper, her son Slade Harper, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, her brother and sister-in-law Doug and Lanelle Bledsoe, her brother and sister-in-law Jimmy and Deborah Bledsoe, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Linda was born January 13, 1941, at Huson Hospital in Covington, the daughter of Al and Frances Bledsoe. She was raised a proud resident of the Covington Mill village. She was a 1959 graduate of Newton High School and married her lifelong love, Delano Harper, in September of 1964. She was a graduate of Marsh Business College, and spent her entire career working as an administrative assistant in the education field. Her early career was employed with the Georgia State Board of Education in Atlanta. She moved to the newly opened Newton County Comprehensive High School in 1974. She later worked at Sharp Middle School, again at Newton High School, and retired from the Newton County Board of Education. She has been a member of Covington First Baptist Church for almost fifty years.

Linda had two main loves in her life – working with children, and her family. Linda was a “second mom” to countless boys and girls over her career in the school system. She was also a Sunday School teacher, a Bible School teacher, team mom, and Booster Club officer. She loved children of all ages, and had a special gift for counseling, nurturing, and caring for children in need. She was always there for students who needed a shoulder to cry on, a sounding board for teenage romantic breakups, or advice on navigating the crises and drama associated with teenage life.

What brought Linda more joy than anything was being with her family. She often spoke fondly of her childhood days at Covington Mill, her Sunday afternoons with Bledsoe cousins in Ola, and Christmas parties and bi-weekly breakfasts with her many Hopkins cousins. After her marriage, she was adopted into the Harper family as another sister, and loved her new Harper brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews dearly.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8th, at 11:00 am, at Covington First Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Covington FBC Building Fund for their new sanctuary.