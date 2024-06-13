Clifton Talmadge Ayers, of Oxford, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the age of 84. Mr. Ayers proudly served his country in the United States Army and the National Guard. He was a member of Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, in Oxford, where he was an elder and co-taught adult Sunday school classes. Mr. Ayers was a dedicated employee of Kraft Foods where he retired. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and working in his yard, and loved watching hummingbirds.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sarah Elizabeth Sammons Ayers; daughter, Alice S. Wilkerson; and mother, Murrell Auten.

Survivors include, Hazel and Ed Brand; son-in-law, Doug Wilkerson; grandchildren, Allison and Greg Page, Ben and Amanda Brand; sister-in-law, Diane B. Ayers; sisters, Cora Hicks, Jessie Carney; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Mr. Ayers will be held at a later date.