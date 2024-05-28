Jameela Wilson serves in the U.S. Navy Helicopter Squadron in Japan

Petty Officer 3rd Class Jameela Wilson, a native of Covington, Georgia, serves in the U.S. Navy as a member of a helicopter squadron forward deployed to Japan.

Wilson graduated from Norcross High School in 2017.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Covington.

“I learned resilience and the ability to speak up for myself,” Wilson said. "Being in the Navy is very different from where I grew up, so resilience has given me the ability to face challenges head-on and keep my composure and respect for others."

Wilson joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Wilson serves as a logistics specialist.

“I joined to help me build a career,” Wilson said. "I just wanted to do something that would help me be successful and make my family proud."

Members of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. Some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport, and hunting submarines.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51serves in Japan as part of the forward-deployed naval forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Wilson has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I'm proud of making rank,” Wilson said. "It was a big moment for my continued development and growth."

Wilson can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Service is about developing the ability to do things for others and not just for yourself,” Wilson said. "I'm waking up knowing that I'm making sacrifices so that others don't have to."

Wilson is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I'm thankful for my parents,” Wilson said. "They encouraged me to join, even when I had fears about enlisting. They helped me see that I could be in charge of changing my future by joining the military."