Car show raises $100,000 for Covington family in need

It was an emotional scene on June 1 when spectators and car fanatics alike gathered together for the 2nd annual Towers Benefit car show.

The car show was designed to raise money for the family of Aubrey Adams, a 7-year-old from Covington who was recently diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL).

B-ALL is best described as a “fast-growing and aggressive” type of blood cancer that occurs in bone marrow.

The Adams family has begun a treatment plan for Aubrey that will take place over the next two years.

When looking for ways to receive help, the Adams family turned to Kale Waddleton, a Covington resident and owner of the nonprofit Kaleb’s cause.

Upon preparation, Waddleton told the Adams family that they were looking to raise $50,000 - $60,000.

With around 450 cars, a multitude of vendors and thousands of people in attendance, the results exceeded expectations.

Instead of $50,000 - $60,000, they raised $100,000.

Waddleton recalled the moment when he found out that he was going to present the Adams family with a $100,000 check.

“I was up there finishing the live auction, and I looked at my wife and she was kinda teary-eyed, and I was like, ‘What?’” Waddleton said. “And she showed me the amount, and I couldn’t even hardly talk.”

Waddleton said he could not help but be teary-eyed himself whenever he found out they raised the exceeded amount.

When it comes to unfortunate health situations, Waddleton knows all too well how health complications of a young child can affect a family.

“Long story short, my little boy had a heart transplant at six months old,” Waddleton said. “And Covington kind of rallied together to help us.”

Once the Waddleton family got back on their feet, the foundation was set to start Kaleb’s Cause.

Around four years ago, Waddleton was at a bike ride event that raised money for a sick child.

After seeing that process, Waddleton was inspired to become even more involved in philanthropy. Not knowing where to start, he began to research ways to get the nonprofit started.

As a self-proclaimed “car guy” Waddleton then came up with the idea to host a car show.

In just three weeks of planning, Waddleton’s first show raised $21,000.

Since then the nonprofit has held several shows over the years, raising thousands of dollars for families in need.

With this car show reaching new heights, Waddleton wants to continue to grow the nonprofit so that other families in need can have the same reassurance like the Adams family did.

“When we turned that [check] around, it’s just honestly… Wes, the dad, it’s almost like you could look at him and just [see] a little bit of relief,” Waddleton said. “Because now he can take off work when he needs to or take a month off, you know, just not have to worry about bills and stuff like that. They can take care of her [Aubrey] because she’s been in and out of the hospital.

“You can just tell it was a weight lifted off his shoulders.”



