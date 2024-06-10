By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Covington native stands watch in the Philippine Sea aboard USS Ronald Reagan
Navy
Photo by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Erick Broadnax, from Covington, stands by on the catwalk aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, June 4. 

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.