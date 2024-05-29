Newton County Sheriff’s Office implementing Community Safety Campaign Program

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is implementing a community safety campaign program called Connect Newton.

To keep communities informed and aid in the understanding of local crime, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office invites you to participate in this upcoming program. The NCSO requests that neighborhoods or communities with a Homeowners Association (HOA) provide a contact person's name, email address and phone number to its Crime Analysis and Intelligence Unit by emailing crimeanalyst@newtonsheriffga.org.

If your community does not have an HOA, please select one person to act as the community liaison or contact person. NCSO assures that contact information will not be shared outside of its program.

Each quarter, the community liaison will receive a map via email detailing the types of crimes occurring in your area, including homicide, rape, robbery, burglary, entering auto, stolen auto and general theft.

In the county's heaviest populated districts, there are an average of 9,800 residential rooftops. This number does NOT include apartment complexes or townhomes as these buildings are considered commercial developments. Furthermore, it does not include land parcels that have multiple homes on the parcel.

With the density of the population in these districts, notably the western portion of Newton County, viewing crime on a community focused map will give a more accurate picture of crime occurring in your community.

Additionally, the NCSO will notify the community liaison in the event of an emerging crime series or trend in the area.

This initiative is part of the NCSO's ongoing effort to keep the community informed. The NCSO encourages community members to partner with the agency by providing a community liaison point of contact, enabling the agency to share crime data with you.

The NCSO also urges the community to continue participating in the "See Something, Say Something" campaign.

If you have information about a past crime, you can contact the NCSO at 678-625-1400 at any time. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may submit tips via NCSO’s website at www.newtonsheriffga.org, call 678-625-1585, or email anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.

Please note that the crime analyst email is not monitored 24/7. If you are a victim of a crime or witness one in progress, do not hesitate to call law enforcement.

For all crimes in progress and emergencies, dial 911.