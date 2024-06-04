Newton County Road Closing for Bridge Replacement

COVINGTON, Ga. — Benton Road in Newton County is closing at West Bear Creek for replacement of the bridge that was built in 1950.

A Georgia Department of Transportation contractor plans to close Benton Road June 11 and is allowed to keep it closed for 120 days. Local traffic will be able to access Avalon Road and locations on either side of the construction zone. Non-local traffic detour routes will be Macedonia Road and Henderson Mill Road. The bridge is located 6.5 miles southeast of Covington.

The bridge is being replaced as part of Georgia DOT's Low Impact Bridge Program, which expedites construction through the use of some prefabricated components. The program helps reduce the number of locally-owned bridges that have posted weight limits or have closed due to their poor condition. Locally-owned bridges are not on the state highway system. Georgia DOT inspects all bridges every two years.

The West Bear Creek bridge has a posted weight limit of seven tons. It has steel beams and a single-lane wooden deck with no rails. It will be replaced with a two-lane bridge that will be 65 feet long and a little over 26 feet wide. The approach slabs to the bridge will be paved for two-lane traffic and then taper to a single lane.

The construction contract is approximately $1.2 million.



