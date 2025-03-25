American Red Cross of Georgia and Local Fire Department to Install Over 100 Free Smoke Alarms in Newton County on Saturday, March 29

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Saturday, March 29, the American Red Cross of Greater Atlanta, Newton County Fire Services and volunteers plan to install over 100 free smoke alarms for families at risk of home fires as part of their Sound the Alarm event.

The event site is Fairview Elementary School, which is located at 3325 Fairview Rd. Covington, GA 30016. It takes place on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There will be a Sound the Alarm kickoff with remarks and volunteer training, followed by smoke alarm installations in area homes where volunteer teams will also discuss home fire safety with families.

Speakers include Terri Badour, executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater Atlanta and Newton County Fire Services Chief Royce Turner.

This will be the group's final stop of the campaign, as the Red Cross of Georgia aims to install 1,600 alarms during various events throughout the state during the month of March.

This work is made possible thanks to financial donations from the community, including the Georgia Sound the Alarm sponsors State Farm, Northside Hospital, Georgia Power Foundation, Veritiv, Atlanta Gas Light, GreyStone Power Corporation, North Georgia Electric Membership Foundation and Walton EMC.

The Red Cross responds to around 65,000 disasters a year, the majority of which are home fires. Home fires claim seven lives a day in the U.S., yet many homes have non-working or no smoke alarms, which can cut the chance of dying in half. The annual Sound the Alarm event aims to reduce the number of lives lost through home fires by installing free smoke alarms, creating escape plans and sharing fire safety information.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow them on social media.