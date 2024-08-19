Alana Sanders, Denise Williams file motion to dismiss defamation lawsuit brought forth by Marcello Banes

A defamation lawsuit from chairman Marcello Banes against District 3 commissioner Alana Sanders and District 1 commissioner candidate Denise Williams could soon see a resolution. According to official court documents, Sanders and Williams filed a motion on Aug. 12 in Newton Superior Court to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought forth against them by Banes last year. The motion outlines a number of reasons why the suit should be thrown out, including Banes’ recent federal indictment and subsequent suspension from his chairman position.