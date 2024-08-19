A defamation lawsuit from chairman Marcello Banes against District 3 commissioner Alana Sanders and District 1 commissioner candidate Denise Williams could soon see a resolution. According to official court documents, Sanders and Williams filed a motion on Aug. 12 in Newton Superior Court to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought forth against them by Banes last year. The motion outlines a number of reasons why the suit should be thrown out, including Banes’ recent federal indictment and subsequent suspension from his chairman position.
Alana Sanders, Denise Williams file motion to dismiss defamation lawsuit brought forth by Marcello Banes
Latest
-
Commissioners approve tier changes; table townhome development
-
Ezell Brown sworn in as an Active Past President of the GSA
-
Marcello Banes ineligible to serve on the Joint Development Authority board
-
Newton County Sheriff's Office earns accreditation through the Office of Sheriff Accreditation Program