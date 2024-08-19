By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Alana Sanders, Denise Williams file motion to dismiss defamation lawsuit brought forth by Marcello Banes
sanders williams banes
Current District 3 commissioner Alana Sanders and District 1 commissioner candidate Denise Williams (Left, Middle) filed a motion on Aug. 12 to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought forth against them last year by Newton County chairman Marcello Banes (Right).
A defamation lawsuit from chairman Marcello Banes against District 3 commissioner Alana Sanders and District 1 commissioner candidate Denise Williams could soon see a resolution. According to official court documents, Sanders and Williams filed a motion on Aug. 12 in Newton Superior Court to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought forth against them by Banes last year. The motion outlines a number of reasons why the suit should be thrown out, including Banes’ recent federal indictment and subsequent suspension from his chairman position.