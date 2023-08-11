Alana Sanders appointed by National Association of Counties

NEWTON COUNTY - Newton County commissioner Alana Sanders has been appointed to positions within the National Association of Counties (NACo), underscoring her dedication to advancing county governance and serving the needs of her community. Sanders’ recent appointments to various roles within NACo highlight her leadership and commitment to driving positive change at both the local and national levels.

Sanders’ appointments within NACo are as follows:

No. 1: Women of NACo - National Secretary: Sanders has been entrusted with the role of National Secretary for Women of NACo, an esteemed position that empowers and advocates for women leaders in counties nationwide.

No. 2: Next Generation Network - Chair: In her capacity as Chair of the Next Generation Network, Sanders will play a role in nurturing collaboration and dialogue among young elected officials, fostering the next generation of county leaders.

No. 3: Programs and Services Standing Committee - Vice Chair: Sanders will serve as Vice Chair of the Programs and Services Standing Committee, contributing to shape and enhance NACo’s initiatives, ensuring they effectively address the evolving needs of counties across the United States.

No. 4: Human Services and Education Steering Committee - Subcommittee Vice Chair, Education, Children, and Families Subcommittee: Sanders will hold the role of Subcommittee Vice Chair, focusing on issues pertaining to human services and education, with a particular emphasis on the well-being of children and families.

Furthermore, Sanders was invited to participate on one of NACo’s panels to discuss “The purpose of tracking County Resident’s Complaints using GIS,” highlighting her approach to addressing county residents’ concerns.

Elected to office in 2021, Sanders made history as the first African American female to serve on the board of commissioners and the first African American to win District 3 in Newton County.

Her appointment to these roles within NACo solidifies her position as a passionate advocate for her constituents and a dedicated public servant committed to driving progress.

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed to these critical positions within the National Association of Counties,” Sanders said. “I remain deeply committed to serving my community and county, and I see these roles as opportunities to bring additional resources and initiatives that will positively impact the lives of our residents. As a commissioner, seeking training outside of the county is essential to effectively serve our constituents to the best of our ability. The valuable training received by commissioners has allowed us to bring numerous resources to Newton County, further enhancing our ability to serve and uplift our community.”

Sanders’ commitment to self-improvement and dedication to her role as a public servant is evident through her achievements. Notably, Commissioner Sanders is a state-certified commissioner, having completed 66 hours of training in just six months, demonstrating her commitment to providing the best possible service to the people of Newton County.

“The citizens of Newton County can rest assured that their interests will be well-represented and their voices amplified on the national stage through Commissioner Sanders’ active involvement in NACo,” a press release to The Covington News said. “Her leadership within NACo and the board of commissioners will undoubtedly lead to further progress and prosperity for Newton County.”