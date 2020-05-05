Newton County records eighth COVID-19 death

COVINGTON, Ga. — An eighth COVID-19-related death in Newton County was reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday.

According to the state, the two latest deaths in the county were females ages 58 and 73. It remains undetermined if either of the females had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the coronavirus.

On April 3, the DPH confirmed a 61-year-old male with underlying health conditions was the first person from Newton County to die from COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, males ages 84 and 77, both of whom were said to have had compromised immune systems, died from the novel virus.

During the week of April 24, three more deaths were reported. The first was a 62-year-old female with compromised health, followed by males ages 66 and 52. The prior health conditions of the two males remains unknown.

As of 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, the state reported that there had been 29,598 total confirmed cases across Georgia. Additionally, 5,591 patients had been hospitalized due to the virus and 1,258 deaths had been reported.

In Newton County, 216 people have contracted the virus, leading to 36 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

Fulton County leads the state in total confirmed cases at 3,073, as well hospitalizations with 558 and deaths with 129. Dekalb has the second-most confirmed cases of any county in the state with 2,259, followed by Gwinnett at 2,073 and Cobb at 1,863.