QUALIFYING RESULTS: Mansfield to hold election for Post 1 race

MANSFIELD, Ga. – Despite four posts being up for grabs, the city of Mansfield will only see one seat change hands next year.

During the city’s qualifying period, Monica Sagastizado and Gabriela Mayorga-Arias officially threw their names in the hat for the vacant Post 1 seat.

This marks the second time that Sagastizado has run for office in Mansfield. She originally ran against incumbent Post 3 Councilman Brandon Hays and challenger Johnathan Fuqua in a special election for the seat in 2024. However, she lost the race, garnering the second-most votes at 19.

Little information is publicly available on Mayorga-Arias, as this is her first bid for the council.

While the Post 1 seat will be contested, Posts 3, 4 and 5 will see all three incumbents return. Hays will remain in Post 3, Scott Colyn will stay in Post 4 and Fred Purvis will keep representing Post 5.