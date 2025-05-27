Philip Bradford honored as inaugural Doug Bolton Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Now-retired Covington Police Chief Philip Bradford is making history, even in his final days of service.

On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Covington named Bradford – who did not officially enter retirement until this weekend – the inaugural Douglas Elliott “Doug” Bolton 2025 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. The award was presented by Club Director Tommy Davis, President Tarrence Houston and Bolton’s late wife, Sherri.

In accepting the award, Bradford acknowledged the importance of who Doug was and what he stood for.

“The fact that he [Doug] stood behind this right here,” Bradford said as he pointed to his badge. “Not that he was just a Rotarian and a public servant… but that he wore this. To me that means a lot.”

Bolton spent over three decades with the DeKalb County Police Department before retiring in 2004. He spent the majority of his time following retirement serving others, which included his devout membership with the Rotary Club of Covington until his death in 2024.

Bolton’s lifelong commitment to the Rotary motto “service above self” earned him the distinction of 2025 Covington News Unsung Hero, becoming the first posthumous honoree in the publication’s history.

Bradford had known his award’s namesake personally.. The retired chief recalled their years-long friendship during his acceptance speech.

“I got to work closely with him and even learn about him more,” Bradford said. “And so him being that guy in my life, I’m so thankful that God let my path cross with him.”

When determining the inaugural recipient of the award, Davis told the crowd that Bradford was a “no-brainer” due to his extended commitment to serving the citizens of Covington. With four decades under his belt with the Covington Police Department (CPD), Bradford has long been committed to public service.

Four months after graduating from high school in 1985, Bradford went to work with the CPD as a jailer. His role grew with the department over the years, serving as patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief of police.

Additionally, Bradford has served as the commander of the East Metro Drug Enforcement team, commander for the Covington Police V.I.P.E.R. unit, a morning watch commander, was assigned to the DEA Task Force and led the Criminal Investigative Division.

The pinnacle of Bradford’s career came when he was named police chief a few days before his 38th work anniversary, something he labeled a “dream come true.”

For the first time in decades. Bradford will not be clocking into work on Monday. But his work with the CPD will be remembered for years to come. And while he will not be the last to receive the Doug Bolton Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, he can always be known as the one who set the standard for future recipients.

“I want to say that I’m so proud to not only be the recipient of this award, but that I get to be the first,” Bradford said. “It means a lot.”