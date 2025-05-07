Judge declares mistrial in punitive damages phase in Walker v. BD

GWINNETT COUNTY – Phase two of the years-long legal battle between Becton Dickinson (BD) and longtime Covington resident Gary Walker has officially ended in a mistrial. Walker, a truck driver for the company formerly known as Bard from 1970-99, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2017. According to court filings, he believes his time at Bard (now BD) led to his cancer diagnosis due to his exposure to ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen.