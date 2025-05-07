By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Judge declares mistrial in punitive damages phase in Walker v. BD
Plaintiff still awarded $20m following the May 2 verdict
A five-year analysis of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) modeling recently mapped out and published by news company ProPublica shows that EtO emissions from Becton Dickinson & Co. in Covington added an estimated 1 in 1,100 excess lifetime cancer risk within the community. BD officials say the data used was outdated and not based on real air monitoring. - photo by Special to The News
GWINNETT COUNTY – Phase two of the years-long legal battle between Becton Dickinson (BD) and longtime Covington resident Gary Walker has officially ended in a mistrial. Walker, a truck driver for the company formerly known as Bard from 1970-99, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2017. According to court filings, he believes his time at Bard (now BD) led to his cancer diagnosis due to his exposure to ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen.