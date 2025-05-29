Honoring our Fallen Heroes: Annual Memorial Day celebration held by Post 32

On Monday, May 26, the Covington American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The ceremony began at 10 a.m. in the American Legion Building. The event was originally scheduled to be held on the Covington Square, but due to rainy weather conditions, it was relocated indoors.

Rain or shine, this event persisted, with organizers demonstrating their commitment to honoring the memory of the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price to guard and defend this country and its freedoms.

Everyone came dressed in their patriotic best, including one couple who arrived in full costume as the Statue of Liberty and Uncle Sam. With the rest all decked out in red, white and blue, the room was filled with a great energy of national pride.

As attendees entered through the doors, they were adorned with poppy pins in remembrance of those who had died while serving. The seats overflowed with loving members of the community there to memorialize fallen soldiers and support our veterans.

Veterans from all different branches, friends, family and even the Covington Fire and Police Departments all showed up in support.

The service began with a word from Post 32 Commander Bobby Hamby. In his opening remarks, he discussed, stating that Memorial Day is not just a three-day weekend for grilling hot dogs and relaxing with family. It is a day to remember and honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces who did not make it home.

In a moment of silence, the color guard adorned the flags. Then, an opening prayer from the unit’s chaplain. All followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem played on piano, while everyone sang in unison to the words.

Up next to the podium was the speaker, Dale Reed, a Covington local and U.S. Air Force veteran. Reed grew up in Covington and graduated from Newton County High School.

Reed specialized in photomapping while in service. He then served as a police officer for Newton County until 2006, when he finally retired. He spent a total of 37 years in service.

Reed began his speech by explaining how, when preparing for the address, he did not want to simply state a bunch of facts or regurgitate information he found on the internet. He described what Memorial Day means to him and what it should mean for all of us.

After spending some time giving the audience some background information on his duties, responsibilities and places he traveled while in service, Reed moved into the purpose of his speech. He recalled the funeral of a good friend of his, Terry, who had died while in service and how it felt to see the American flag laid across his coffin.

“That flag means something to me,” Reed said. “I can’t understand people who disrespect it when people have given their lives for it, and it laid on their coffins.”

Reed said that some of the things he told the room were stories he had never spoken about publicly before. But he ultimately left the audience with a single, ultimate point to reflect on.

“Today, remember the ones that made the sacrifice.”

Directly after Reed’s speech, the senior vice commander read the names of every fallen soldier from Newton County who gave his or her life in defense of our country.

After a presentation of a memorial wreath gifted by the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Unit president returned to the stand to honor a local fallen hero, Captain Robert Phillips.

Phillips served in Vietnam as a lieutenant, where he ultimately gave his life to save wounded soldiers evacuating from their camp. He was awarded the Silver Star for his great act of heroism. Along with various other awards, he was also recognized with a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

In memoriam of fallen heroes like Phillips, Reed offered the crowd something to remember for Memorial Day that he recalls hearing at Terry’s funeral:

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it,” Reed said. “It flies with the last breath of every soldier that died protecting it.”