Eric Threets withdraws from Post 1, East Ward race

COVINGTON, Ga. – With the City of Covington municipal election just under two months away, Rev. Eric Threets is bowing out of contention for the Post 1, East Ward race.

According to a Sept. 2 letter sent to the Newton County Board of Elections that was obtained by The Covington News, Threets cites personal issues behind his withdrawal.

“Regrettably, since my qualifying, I have been placed in a position whereby family demands have caused me to decide to withdraw from this election cycle,” Threets wrote in the letter.

Threets was one of four candidates who qualified for the race after incumbent Susie Keck opted not to seek reelection. He officially declared his intent to run in a campaign announcement with The News on April 25.

This was not the first time that Threets had attempted to run for public office. He previously ran for mayor in 2019 and 2023 and for the Post 2 East seat in 2015, losing all three times.

With Threets out of the race, the remaining candidates for the seat are Dwayne Turner, Donny Cook and Christopher Inman, the Board of Elections office told The News on Monday.

The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 4.



