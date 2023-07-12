Rutberg announces run for Covington City Council Post 3

COVINGTON, Ga. – Today, dedicated Covington resident, decorated veteran, and local business owner, Jared Rutberg, officially declared his candidacy for Covington City Council Post 3. With a strong background in civic leadership, community engagement, and successful entrepreneurship, Rutberg is set to bring his extensive expertise and deep commitment to managing and controlling growth in Covington.

“Having served both my nation and my community, I am eager to extend my service to Covington in a new capacity,” Rutberg declared. “Our city stands at a crucial crossroads, faced with growth-related challenges, and I am prepared to apply my skills and experience to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

Rutberg is a respected community figure, known for his eight year military service, including a stint as a Company Commander in Afghanistan, earning a Bronze Star for his dedication. As a local business owner since 2005 and recipient of Newton County Small Business of the Year in 2018, he demonstrated his ability to foster growth while maintaining a balance with the local environment.

Rutberg’s campaign revolves around carefully managing and controlling the expansion of multi-family housing (MFH) to ensure balanced and sustainable growth. “Covington has been witnessing an influx of multi-family housing which, though essential for growth, must be carefully managed. Our current pace of MFH growth is straining our infrastructure and schools,” he stated.

Rutberg is committed to implementing SMART growth strategies to ensure residential expansion doesn’t overburden Covington’s infrastructure or schools.

“We must control the MFH growth that is currently challenging the resources of our city. It’s crucial to create a balance that allows for growth without compromising the well-being and quality of life of our residents,” he further explained.

His service to the community extends beyond his professional sphere. A First Baptist Church member since 2014, he also served as an assistant swim coach for the Eastside Eagles and has coached over 45 seasons of youth sports in Newton County.

“Covington should continue being a city that welcomes families and businesses while responsibly managing its resources. This involves maintaining a safe and supportive environment for our first responders, investing in our school system for the betterment of future generations, and prudently controlling the growth of multi-family housing,” Rutberg emphasized.

His campaign embodies his dedication to the sustainable growth and prosperity of Covington, with a commitment to tackling the issues head-on and working hard for the betterment of all residents.

For more information about Jared Rutberg’s campaign for Covington City Council Post 3, please visit the campaign Facebook page “Jared Rutberg for City Council.” You can also message him from the page with any questions, suggestions or concerns you have regarding the future of Covington.



