Covington Police Deparment Awards Officer, Rookie, Employee of the Year Awards

On Thursday, Feb. 2025, the Covington Police Department (CPD) honored the men and women who make up the CPD team at their annual awards ceremony.

Awards included the 2024 Officer of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Top Gun.

Officer Phillip Matthews received the 2024 Officer of the Year award.

Officer Jonathan Bruce received the 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

Officer Michael Ward received the 2024 Top Gun award.

The CPD also awarded the 2024 Departmental Employee of the Year recognitions to officers in their respective departments. To qualify, an employee must have been recognized as an Employee of the Quarter during 2024.

Sgt. Brandon Wilkerson received the Patrol Employee of the Year award.

Lt. Brian Shockley received the Support Services Employee of the Year.

Detective Christopher Bowles received the C.I.D. Employee of the Year award.

The CPD issued thanks to the award recipients, thanking them for their service.

“We are proud these gentlemen are members of the Covington Police Department and our CPD family. Congratulations officers and thank you for serving our community,” the CPD stated in a Facebook post.

The CPD also awarded Departmental Commendations, Meritorious Service Awards and 100 Club. As of press time, these award recipients have not been released, but they will be included in future editions of The Covington News.