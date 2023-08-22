Zaxby’s opens new location in Covington Town Center

COVINGTON, Ga. — Saucy chicken chain Zaxby’s®, the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz®, wings and legendary Zax Sauce®, has opened its fourth location in Covington, Georgia, at 11700 Town Center Dr. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by CMB Foods, Inc., and opened for drive-thru and dine-in on Monday, Aug. 21.

“We opened our first Zaxby’s in Covington over 20 years ago. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come since then and the growth we’ve experienced,” said Brad Dailey, owner of Dailey Family Franchise Holdings Co, parent company of CMB Foods Inc. “Covington is like family to us, and we’re extremely honored to continue providing great food, friendly service and giving back to the community through our longstanding partnerships with the YMCA of Covington and Alcovy CASA.”

The 3,400 square-foot restaurant is located in the newly developed Covington Town Center complex and features an indoor dining room for up to 56 guests. Zaxby’s will celebrate the opening on Monday with special coupon giveaways and promotions throughout the day. The first 100 guests will receive a free Zaxby’s t-shirt to commemorate the opening. Zaxby’s mascot Big Z will also make an appearance.

Guests will experience expedited drive-thru service with a double drive-thru layout with Zaxby’s new digital menu boards, as well as a drive-thru delivery door for faster pay and pickup. For even faster service, customers may also order ahead online via zaxbys.com as well as through the new Zaxby’s app available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Ordering delivery is available directly through the Zaxby’s app, as well as through DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub.

Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of bold and spicy sauces. The menu features the brand’s award-winning Signature Sandwich, the wildly popular Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries and Zaxby’s iconic Fried Pickles, which received USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award in the Best Fast Food Sides category. Most recently, Zaxby’s added Funnel Cakes with powdered sugar and caramel dipping sauce to its offerings. The snackable, dunkable, delicious dessert is available at participating locations for a limited time only.

CMB Foods Inc., owns and operates three Zaxby’s locations in Georgia including the new restaurant in Covington. The franchise is offering several new employment opportunities to the Covington community and is hiring for assistant managers, cooks and cashiers. Interested applicants may visit workstream.us to apply for all available positions.