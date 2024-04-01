Art Gallery and Frame Shop operated by Southern Heartland to re-open April 3

Southern Heartland Gallery and Visual Art Center will reopen in a truly historic location, adjacent to the iconic Clock Tower at 1134 Clark Street, a building with its own claim on the history of Newton County.

The new location, built in 1916, is the neoclassical bank building that has been home to The Bank of Covington, Main Street Bank, BB&T and Truist, before closing its doors.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to its owners, Rob Fowler and daughter Robin, of Hunter-Fowler LP, who graciously provided this remarkable venue in the interim, as our old home is mitigated for fire damage,” a press release from Southern Heartland stated. “The Fowler’s generosity ensures that SHA, Inc. may continue its nonprofit mission as an exhibition center for the artists of Newton and surrounding counties.”

Within its walls, patrons will have the opportunity to engage with art in various forms, from custom framing services to art guild and photography club meetings and art classes. Opening day will be April 3, and Gallery open hours will be Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Days and times for classes may differ, and schedules will be released on line with hard copies available at the Gallery’s new location.

SHA’s “beloved” Community Paint Party will make its return each Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a space for creativity and camaraderie at no charge to Newton residents, as space allows.

Additionally, SHA will host summer art camps and spring and fall art invitational exhibits for artists and photographers as part of their mission. SHA’s longest running program, the James P Hayes Cardinal Scholarship Fund, provides college bound graduating seniors who plan to major in visual arts expense scholarship. Their field of study would include architecture, drafting, interior design, graphic design, set design and more.

Applications are now being taken and may be downloaded on-line at www.southernheartlandart.com.

“In expressing our gratitude, we wish to acknowledge and convey our heartfelt appreciation to the community at large, and particularly to the Newton Chambers‘ Resiliency Fund and our many dedicated sponsors and donors,” a press release stated. “Your unwavering support has been instrumental in our journey, and we give special mention to Richard Brown and Snapping Shoals Operation Round Up, The Vineyard Family Foundation, United Bank, Lisa B. Hayes, and Carol & Ed Hutter, all who provided invaluable financial assistance during our transition after the fire. Your belief in our mission and your partnership in advocacy for the visual arts in Newton County has been truly inspiring.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we carry with us the spirit of community and creativity that defines us all. Thank you for trusting us with our mission to serve the visual soul of Newton County.”