Local Business Partners with Foundation for Annual HBCU Charity Golf Tournament

Gocreativehub, LLC, a local business dedicated to empowering minority students, has announced its partnership with the Swing Into Their Dreams Foundation for their Annual HBCU Charity Golf Tournament. Held at the prestigious Chateau Elan Winery & Resort Golf Club, this event will host over 100 golfers rallying to support scholarships for deserving students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The founder and CEO of Gocreativehub, Hayden Singleton, a local resident of Covington, GA, understands the significance of supporting HBCUs firsthand, being a proud graduate of Fort Valley State University an HBCU in Fort Valley, GA. Singleton's vision aligns with the mission of the Swing Into Their Dreams Foundation, making this collaboration ideal.





This marks the fourth consecutive year for the Swing Into Their Dreams Foundation's charity event, a testament to its commitment to addressing the rising costs of college and the student loan debt crisis. Gocreativehub, with its focus on providing financial and business development resources for minority student-based organizations, sees this partnership as an opportunity to inspire future generations and foster supplier diversity. For those interested in supporting this cause or learning more about Gocreativehub's initiatives, they can reach out via email at gocreativehubllc@gmail.com or by phone at 404-429-1239.