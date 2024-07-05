Bojangles Kicks Off Fourth of July with Round-Up Campaign Benefitting Two Military Organizations

In a show of patriotism during one of the biggest holidays of the year, Southern chicken and biscuits chain Bojangles is giving its customers the chance to give back to their local heroes all month long through a new round-up campaign. Donations will benefit not one, but two military-focused charities: Folds of Honor Foundation (Folds of Honor) and Children of the Fallen Patriots Foundation (Fallen Patriots).

From July 1 – Aug. 2, customers can round their tickets up to the nearest dollar at any participating Bojangles and through orders on the app, which Bojangles will donate directly back to both Folds of Honor and Fallen Patriots. In addition, customers who donate $5 or more will receive a coupon for a free sausage biscuit.

“Our nation’s heroes fight for our freedom without asking for recognition or glory, and we feel like this round-up campaign gives customers the chance to say thank you in the same, selfless manner,” said Ken Reynolds, executive director of The Bojangles Foundation. “Together, we can make an impactful difference in support of the inspirational work our military partners are doing in our community.”

Military support is a foundational pillar of the Bojangles Foundation, and the restaurant chain has partnered with both nationally recognized organizations in previous efforts. Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders, and Fallen Patriots is on a mission to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

"We are grateful to our longtime partner Bojangles for its on-going support of Folds of Honor and our recipients," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "The outstanding team at Bojangles and it's patriotic customers understand the importance of a life-changing education."

“We are incredibly honored by the tremendous support from the Bojangles team. Their efforts combined with the support from their communities make our mission possible,” said David Kim, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. “We are very grateful for this partnership, and it truly means the world to our scholars to know that their fellow Americans will always honor their sacrifice.”