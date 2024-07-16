Pinnacle Bank celebrates Founders Day

An excited crowd of vendors, public figures and employees gathered in Downtown Social Circle as Pinnacle Bank. It was to celebrate the Grand Reopening of their Social Circle branch as well as 90 years of operation across the state of Georgia.

Moving into the city in 2007, Pinnacle Bank took over in a building that had served as the main bank of Social Circle for over 100 years.

Now, the bank will operate in a new building that branch manager and lifelong Social Circle resident Robin Smith said will still maintain that small town feeling.

“We pride ourselves in keeping things local,” Smith said. “When you walk in the door we know your name. You’re not just a number.”

Smith also praised other Pinnacle employees, many of whom also have called Social Circle home for decades. Their proximity to home is yet another reason Smith gives for the Bank’s longevity.

“We all try to support each other because it is a small town,” Smith said. “We support our local restaurants. Whatever is here, we support those and in turn, they support us.”

Social Circle mayor David Keener attended for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and gave his regards for “many more years of success” in the community.

Despite the festivities, the bank was fully open for business. Families shuffled through crowds enjoying ice cream from Scoops as they sought the teller’s assistance with their accounts.

Pinnacle CEO Jackson McConnell highlighted Pinnacle’s aim to be a bank that the citizens of Social Circle can use for their entire lives and believes that the goal of the bank is reinvesting money back into the city.

“It helps the community grow, and if the community grows, the bank grows,” McConnell said.

A mural depicting downtown’s historic well was also shown during the ceremony. Pinnacle funded the project after their building was used in the film Jerry and Marge Go Large. A description at the bottom reads, “Georgia’s Greatest Little Town.”

A display of Pinnacle’s relationship with the city, the mural and the rest of downtown Social Circle can be seen from large windows inside the new building. The inspiration for the mural came from a postcard drawing from local resident B.B. Sams.

Smith noted the view from the inside of the bank as one of the highlights of the new building and called the mural a way to “brighten up the town.”

With 90 years of operation under their belt, Smith said that small towns like Social Circle are fitting for a bank like Pinnacle.

“The reason Pinnacle is successful is because we remain a community bank.”