Serra Hall promoted to lead Newton Industrial Development Authority

COVINGTON, Ga. — Serra P. Hall has been promoted to executive director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority and Asher Dozier has been hired as its vice president of economic development, the Authority announced today.

Hall formerly served as vice president of Project Development. In that role, she recruited multiple multi-billion-dollar investments, supported the creation of thousands of jobs such as Facebook’s Newton Data Center, Lidl Inc., McKinley Paper (formerly US Corrugated), and Cinelease Studios; and numerous legacy expansions by General Mills, FiberVisions and Nisshinbo Automotive “all by way of strong partnership and collaboration with local, regional and state partners,” a news release stated.

As executive director, Hall "will continue the commitment of collaborative and smart growth for Newton County through strong relationships with industry and resource partners," the release stated.

Hall is a member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association and serves as Existing Industry and Workforce Development chair.

She is also a member of the Southern Economic Development Council, International Economic Development Council and International Council of Shopping Centers.

She also is a member of the Piedmont Newton Hospital board of directors.

A Newton County native, Hall attended the University of Georgia and is an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. She is married to Stephen Hall and they are the parents of Samuel.

She succeeds Dave Bernd, who retired at the end of June after seven years with the organization.

Dozier will serve as the liaison for workforce development strategies and programs for Newton County as vice president of economic development.

He also will continue leading efforts on behalf of the Newton County IDA to be the conduit for public and private partners to join forces for the betterment of Newton County’s growth, the release stated.

Since 2005, Dozier has served in various public sector roles.

“His dynamic background with local government and human resource experience will bring a wealth of knowledge to the office,” the release stated.

He is a member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association, the Southern Economic Development Council, and the International Economic Development Council.

Dozier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in organizational leadership from Troy University and is currently pursuing his doctorate in P-20 and community development through Murray State University.

He is also certified as a Human Resources Certified Professional through the Society of Human Resources Management credentialing program.

Locally, Dozier is an alumnus and past committee member of Leadership Newton County, is a board member of the Newton Education Foundation and Newton County Young Farmer program, and is active in the Covington Rotary Club.

Dozier is a Newton County native.

He and his wife, Karen, are parents of Will and Caroline.