Georgia County Commissioners organization certifies Newton’s Alana Sanders

COVINGTON, Ga. — District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders, completed courses with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) recently to become a Certified County Commissioner.



Sanders was elected in November 2020 and began her term in January of 2021, finishing her certification courses in December 2021.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of Newton County as I receive the education needed to effectively do the job set before me as a commissioner,” Sanders said. “To complete this task in less than a year, which consists of 66 hours of required courses to become certified has been a very insightful experience.

“Becoming a Certified County Commissioner states to the citizens of Newton County that I take my obligations seriously and want to follow the laws and guidelines that encompass being an elected official and public servant.

“I would like to thank the educators of ACCG for being available to assist and provide the consultation needed so that I can remain in compliance. I plan to take the education I have received and utilize it within my daily walk as a commissioner in this great county."

To achieve the status of Certified County Commissioner, a commissioner must complete nine courses covering 66 hours. The following courses are required: County Government 101, County Government Finance, County Government Law, Economic Development, Ethics, Human Resources, Leadership institute, Property Appraisal and Taxation and Public Health and Safety.

Sanders, who served as Newton County’s vice chair in 2021, is one of four Newton County commissioners and five board members who have received the ACCG’s County Commissioner Certification.