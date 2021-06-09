Former Newton chamber head helps Georgia Chamber open Brunswick office

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Newton County’s former Chamber of Commerce president helped lead a partnership with the Georgia Chamber that led to the opening of its new office in Brunswick.

Ralph Staffins is president and CEO of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce that is also the location of the Georgia Chamber’s new Brunswick office.

Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark said, “We are excited to officially open our third office location at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber.



“As we plan our state’s future, being a voice for business across all regions of Georgia is paramount to our legislative activity and ability to maintain Georgia’s top business climate.”

A grand opening ceremony was held on June 8 at Silver Bluff Brewing Co. and was sponsored by the Coastal Area District Development Authority (CADDA).

Staffins worked as president and chief executive officer of the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce from 2015 to April 2019. He was succeeded by Debbie Harper.

He said, “Our partnership with the Georgia Chamber will ensure broader support of the business community up and down the coast and we look forward to growing our economy as a result of this enhanced Chamber presence in our region.”



Andrew Standard, chief executive officer of CADDA added, “Collaborative planning for the future of our great state is key to continued growth and we are excited to have a Georgia Chamber office opening right here in Brunswick.”

The new Georgia Chamber location will serve the coastal area business community and complements its headquarters in Atlanta and Center for Rural Prosperity in Tifton.