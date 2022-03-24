Former customers may collect after Mavis Tire settles claim it used deceptive practices

ATLANTA – Mavis Tire Supply, LLC entered into a settlement on March 15 with the Georgia Department of Law resolving allegations that the company, which has over 50 locations in Georgia alone, engaged in unlawful and deceptive practices in vehicle repairs and sale of auto parts.



In resolution of these allegations, Mavis will pay restitution to identified consumers and create a consumer claim fund for non-identified consumers who may have suffered damage, stated a news release from the Georgia Attorney General's office.

Mavis representatives allegedly informed consumers that their vehicles "needed expensive repairs and/or parts when such was not the case," the release stated.

"The company is also alleged to have represented that vehicle parts were new when they were actually used and/or not of the standard or model promised or required for the vehicle."

Consumers also complained that the business did poor or incomplete work, which sometimes worsened or caused new problems to consumers’ vehicles. Mavis then allegedly failed to resolve those problems, despite having promised to either perform additional work or provide refunds.

Some consumers complained that Mavis employees often suggested additional expensive procedures to fix the very problems allegedly created by the company itself.

In resolution of these allegations, Mavis entered into a settlement requiring the company to pay restitution of $15,804.63 to identified consumers; and pay an additional $80,000 to be put into a consumer claim fund for non-identified consumers who may have suffered damage as a result of the company’s alleged deceptive acts.

The company also must implement remedial measures to ensure that it is in compliance with the Fair Business Practices Act.

Mavis must also pay $200,000 in civil penalties with $150,000 due before Dec. 21, 2022. Should the company violate any terms of the settlement between now and Dec. 31, 2024, the additional $50,000 will be due and payable.

Refunds



Georgia consumers who purchased parts or services provided by Mavis in the state of Georgia before March 15, 2022, may be entitled to compensation under the settlement and should fill out and submit a prescribed claim form, along with supporting documentation, to the Consumer Protection Division. Claim forms must be postmarked or faxed no later than 5 p.m. ET on June 13, 2022, to be considered for restitution.

Eligibility for Restitution

To be eligible for restitution under the settlement, consumers must reside in Georgia and have purchased services provided by Mavis in the state of Georgia before March 15, 2022, and:

• Have previously filed a complaint against Mavis Tire Supply LLC with the company directly, the Consumer Protection Division, the Better Business Bureau (BBB), or any other Federal or State of Georgia regulatory agency;

• Have not received a previous refund, restitution or settlement from Mavis for this claim.

Filing a Claim

You can download the claim form at https://law.georgia.gov/document/document/mavis-tire-claim-formpdf/download.

Completed claims and any documentation should be submitted by mail, overnight delivery or fax to:

Georgia Department of Law - Consumer Protection Division

ATTN: Mavis Tire Restitution Program

2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Suite 356

Atlanta, GA 30334-9077

Fax number: (404) 651-9018

The claim form cannot be submitted by email.

Claims must be postmarked or faxed no later than 5 p.m. ET on June 13, 2022.

After the conclusion of the Claim Period, the Consumer Protection Division will send, via U.S. First Class Mail, restitution checks to eligible claimants. Whether a person has sufficiently demonstrated eligibility for restitution and the amount of restitution due to any person shall be within the Division’s discretion.

In the event that the total value of eligible restitution claims exceeds the amount of funds in the restitution account, the funds in the account will be distributed pro-rata.

Consumers who fail to submit all of the required information by June 13, 2022, will forfeit all claims to which they would be eligible under this settlement agreement, the news release stated.