Covington resident named partner with accounting firm Antares Group

CONYERS, Ga. — Antares Group Inc. announces that Newton County resident Deanna Olton, CPA, has been promoted to partner with the firm.



Olton has been with Antares Group Inc., for 17 years and most recently served as director of the Business and Tax Advisory Group.

“The promotion of Deanna to partner marks an exciting milestone in her career and for our firm,” said Mark Kashgegian, CPA, leading partner of Antares Group, Inc. “Deanna has a depth of experience and enthusiasm for our team members and our clients that is valuable to the continued growth of our firm.”

Olton specializes in business consulting, financial analysis, business valuations, tax compliance and people development.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hunter College in New York, a Master of Business Administration from the New York Institute of Technology, and a Doctor of Business Administration from Argosy University in Atlanta.

Olton resides in Covington and is an active member of many professional and charitable organizations, including the Georgia Society of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs and the National Association of Black Accountants.

“I am honored and thrilled to be a part of the team of partners at the Antares Group. We have been blessed with a great, hard-working group that provides excellent service to our clients,” said Olton. “I am excited for the future of our firm and look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our team members and our clients.”

Antares Group, Inc. is an accounting and tax advisory firm that has worked with restaurant and business owners for more than 40 years providing comprehensive back office, financial accounting, tax and business advisory services.

It is a member of CPAmerica and has offices in Conyers and Dedham, Massachusetts. The firm employs more than 100 accounting professionals who serve more than 1,200 restaurants in 40 states.