COVINGTON, Ga. — Bethany Road in western Newton County was reopened to traffic Wednesday, May 25, after completion of the new bridge over Snapping Shoals Creek.

The bridge serves as a connector between State Route 212 and State Route 81 southwest of Covington.

A detour had been installed so the previous 62-year-old structure could be replaced through GDOT’s Low Impact Bridge Program (LIBP).

Contractor Southeastern Site Development, Inc. had charge over the $1.689 million construction contract.