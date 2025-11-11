American Legion Post 32 continues commemorative Veterans Day tradition

COVINGTON, Ga. – Tuesday marked one of the coldest days in recent months. But that did not stop Covingtonians from coming together to honor local veterans.

Around 100 citizens and 50 veterans attended this year’s Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion Building. Typically held on the Covington Square – but moved inside this year due to colder temperatures – the event is a longstanding tradition hosted by members of American Legion Post 32.

Post 32 Commander Bobby Hamby delivered opening remarks while the Eastside High School Brass Ensemble played the national anthem. The ensemble then played the “Armed Forces Medley,” allowing veterans to stand to the tune of their respective military branch.

The floor was handed over to guest speaker, former Oxford mayor Jerry Roseberry, who served in the U.S. Army reserves from 1957-63.

Roseberry spent several minutes highlighting the importance of the U.S. military, pointing out how many U.S. presidents have served in the armed forces. He also reminisced about decorated soldiers and Congressional Medal of Honor winners Sgt. Alvin York in World War I and Sgt. Audie Murphy World War II.

The longtime mayor noted that all veterans have a calling some way or another.

“Veterans come from all walks of life,” Roseberry said. “Some volunteered, some were drafted. But it didn’t matter, they did their duty.”

Roseberry left a parting message, emphasizing how important veterans are despite their rank or status.

“Not all soldiers have an opportunity to be heroes like that, but all serve well,” Roseberry said. “The story has been said that ‘war is hell.’ If that’s the case, you want to ask, ‘ Why do so many men and women volunteer their time, risk their lives and fortune to defend their homeland?’ And my thinking is perhaps the preamble to the Declaration of Independence should be understood: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’

“I believe that defending those rights is why veterans do what they do.”

As customary in each annual ceremony, the American Legion takes time to remember those veterans who are no longer with us. This includes Clifford Walker Harper, a Porterdale native who was killed while in the line of duty.

Harper joined the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old. After boot camp, he was stationed in England for further training, eventually becoming a First Class Seaman on the USS LCF 31.

On June 6, 1944, the LCF 31 was struck by Germany, sinking the ship. Of the 72-man crew, only 16 survived—and Harper was not one of them.

“No one knows what happened to Clifford,” Hamby said. “Was he killed in the initial blast? Was he mortally wounded? He went down with his ship? Or did he find himself in the frigid waters off the coast of France? What we do know is Clifford was not one of the survivors. Clifford lost his life that day.”

Harper was deemed “lost as sea” as was pronounced deceased. He was 10 weeks short of his 19th birthday. His remains were deemed to be buried at the Bay of Seine, France.

“Let us remember and honor Seaman First Class Clifford Walker Harper for his sacrifice, and for all of those who did not return home,” Hamby said. “Let us honor and remember them today and always.”