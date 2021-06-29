Plenty of Newton, area Independence Day events to choose from

Porterdale and Covington will host Independence Day fireworks shows this weekend along with shows in neighboring Rockdale, Henry, Morgan and Walton counties.

Covington will host the Friends of Covington Fireworks Show Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m. in downtown Covington.

Those planning to watch the show are encouraged to be in place by 8:15 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FOCFfund and www.cityofcovington.org.

Porterdale is set to host a Saturday, July 3, fireworks show in the city’s historic downtown area after canceling it last year due to COVID-19.

City officials will begin the event around dusk and only feature a fireworks show of about 15 minutes over the historic downtown area, said Police Chief Jason Cripps.

No specific designated parking areas and no street closings are planned, he said.

“As long as they park in a legal manner, they’ll be fine,” Cripps said.

He said parking was on a first-come, first served basis. Attendees can park on the side of the streets leading into downtown. The railroad depot near the Yellow River also is a good spot but the riverside park does not offer a clear view, Cripps said.

Some other Independence Day events in counties neighboring Newton County will include:

SATURDAY, JULY 3

• Conyers will celebrate Independence Day in Olde Town Conyers on Saturday, July 3, with “Red, White and Boom!”

Food trucks, children’s activities, multiple stages of live music, and a beer garden will begin at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Carpooling and a free shuttle service will be available to transport guests from two locations off of Parker Road at the Rockdale County Government Annex at 1400 Parker Road and Rockdale Career Academy at 1064 Culpepper Drive. T

Two stages of entertainment are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the Bank Street Stage. The Fly Betty Band will play a variety of popular songs at 7 p.m. leading up to the fireworks.

The Kids Zone in the lower tier of the city’s Main Street Parking Lot will feature a variety of bounce houses, a spider jump, face painting, and a video game trailer. There is a fee for most of the children’s activities.

In the event of severe inclement weather on July 3, only the fireworks portion of the Red, White and Boom event will take place on July 10 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.conyersga.com/visitors/events/red-white-and-boom.

• Madison will host a fireworks display Saturday, July 3, at dusk following pre-fireworks children’s events at 6 p.m. at Bill Wood Park at 1000 Heritage Park Circle.

Prime fireworks viewing can be done at Bill Wood Park, Morgan County High School, Morgan County Middle School, Morgan County Elementary School and Morgan County Primary School.

The Madison Morgan Cultural Center will host a free concert of traditional patriotic music by the Classic City Band of Athens at 7 p.m. Call the Center at 706-342-4743 for more information.

For more information, visit www.visitmadisonga.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

• “Star-Spangled Snellville” is set for Sunday, July 4, from 4 to 10 p.m. on the Snellville Towne Green.

Two live bands, Metro Jazz Club from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Contagious from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., will precede a fireworks show.

A kids zone for an all-day admission cost of $10 and great festival foods will be available.

The Towne Green is at 2342 Oak Road in Snellville. For more information, visit https://experiencesnellville.com/stat-events/.

• Monroe will host a fireworks show Sunday, July 4, at 8:45 p.m. at the Athens Tech Monroe Stadium.

There will be no official program or vendors but the football stadium and field will be open for viewing, according to information from the city. Parking is available along Edwards Street around the field, the Athens Tech campus parking, and in the lot located across the street at 126 Blaine St.

For more information, visit https://www.monroedowntown.com/downtown/page/4th-july-fireworks.

• Community FreedomFest is set for Sunday, July 4, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge.

Concert performances, food, prize giveaways, a hot dog eating contest, concessions, vendors, bounce houses, attractions, games and a fireworks show are scheduled for the event.

Admission to Freedom Fest is free but bounce houses, attractions, food and concessions available at a minimal cost.

For more information, visit https://go.evvnt.com/803621-0?pid=4509.

Social Circle and Loganville hosted their Independence Day celebrations Saturday, June 26.