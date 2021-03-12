Covington keyboardists performing virtual Lenten/Easter concert

Acclaimed local musicians Becky Ramsey and Alice Walker will present a virtual Lenten/Easter Organ and Piano concert via www.fpccov.org, which is the Covington First Presbyterian Church website, on Sunday, March 14, at 4:30 p.m.

Music presented in the concert seeks to highlight Lent as a special season for meditation and repentance for sin, as well as anticipation of Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday.

The performers have selected well-known and beloved hymns of the church, ending the program with the “Hallelujah Chorus” by George Frederick Handel.