The true value of a volunteer

This is the second article in a special series for The Covington News by Hosanna Fletcher. The purpose of this series is to inspire and empower people to take concrete steps towards community engagement, specifically to end the hunger crisis. This month we look at part one of volunteering.

Volunteer. Freely giving of yourself to support a cause.

Initially used to describe a type of military service, the first volunteer organization in America can be traced back to Benjamin Franklin and the first volunteer firehouse in 1736. By the 19th century, volunteering was becoming a key part of the American culture, from the YMCA (circa 1844) to the Red Cross (circa 1881 thanks to Clara Barton).

Volunteering has evolved over time into the myriad of ways we give of our time, talents, and treasure.

According to the US Census, at the height of pandemic, volunteerism with organizations fell to an all-time low of 23%. It has come up since then, with almost 30% of people in 2024 volunteering with a formal organization.

The most popular types of organizations that Americans volunteer with, according to the Pew Research Center, are church/religious organizations, hobby groups, and charitable organizations. That means that we are drawn to organizations that have missions or purposes. This includes our churches and their missions but also our education/after school programs and our civic clubs (shout out to Covington Lions Club, Oxford Lions Club, Kiwanis Club of Covington,and Rotary Club of Covington).

While all volunteer organizations focus on their own mission or targeted audiences, most have, at one time or another in their history, addressed the seemingly universal problem of Food Insecurity. Food Insecurity is when people don’t have enough to eat and don’t know where their next meal will come from. Food Insecurity is in every state and every county and, because this is a universal struggle, volunteer opportunities to address food insecurity have been part of the American fabric of society for more than 100 years.

When Great Depression hit, the American population saw the first government assistance programs addressing Food Insecurity. This was also when the first soup kitchens began to pop up in urban areas. The Food Bank/Food Pantry system, however, was not formalized until 1967, when the first official food pantry was launched in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Food Bank/Food Pantry System is a network of volunteer organizations with a single mission to end the hunger crisis. Most food pantries and meal programs work with larger regional/metro area food banks. These networked food banks collect, store and distribute food collected from food industry sites like grocery stores and restaurants, allowing them to leverage both their collection capacity and their distribution range. The food pantries and meal programs distribute food directly to people in their communities. Both utilize volunteers on a regular basis to load, unload, stock and organize donated items. Volunteers at food pantries also have the opportunity to interact with clients directly… but we will hear more on that experience next month.

The importance of volunteers is felt and recognized by all organizations that utilize them. But to really understand the importance, or value, of a volunteer, turn to the Independent Sector with the Do-Good Institute at the University of Maryland. (It sounds like a made-up name but I assure you it is very real.) Each year, the Independent Sector researches all forms of volunteerism throughout the United States to produce a report. And is able to put a dollar value on the volunteer.

“No dollar estimate can fully reflect the value of volunteers to the well-being of our communities and our nation, but organizations use this number to quantify the importance of volunteering,” said Dr. Akilah Watkins, President & CEO, Independent Sector.

The value of a volunteer has steadily risen for the last 10 years. As of 2024, the value of a volunteer in Georgia is $32.63 per hour.

So maybe you are wondering whether it’s worth it, to sign up to serve with your church at Change the World Day, to devote a morning to a roadside clean up or to help tutor a 1st grader on sight words? Let me assure you, it is. Your time and talents are worth a very valuable and tangible dollar figure – and so much more.

Whether our organizations serve children, stray animals or sustainability efforts, volunteering is a powerful way in which individuals influence their communities. This is not just about “giving back” but it is a way of life for Americans. Here in Newton County, there are so many ways to contribute to our community and help our neighbors.

Anyone can find an organization that is the right fit to bring your most valuable assets: your time and talents.

Hosanna Fletcher believes in the power of community and has worked in nonprofits, government, and for-profits serving the community for the last 20 years. She is a faculty member at Georgia State University and works with the Giving Hands Food Pantry on Community Outreach. To reach Hosanna, please email community@covingtonfirst.org.