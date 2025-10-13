Rotary Club of Covington sees large turnout at annual car show

The Square turned into a true blast from the past as the Rotary Club of Covington hosted its 32nd Annual Cars of the Past Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Even with bursts of rain throughout the event, hundreds of vintage vehicles filled the parking spaces in and around the Square for thousands of guests to observe.

Rotary Club 2025-26 President Brad Stewart said he was encouraged by the strong turnout even with the elements.

“Despite the weather, we had a great turnout of participating cars,” Stewart said. “What impressed me the most was the amount of participation we had from our club members. I was very impressed at how we were able to represent our club in the community this and every year.”

Veteran Rotarian Joe Davidson has helmed the annual car show for many years. Davidson attributes the year-after-year success of the event to one thing.

“The most fulfilling part is the people,” Davidson said. “The students who volunteered, the Rotary members who volunteered, even a couple of my sons came along with my nine-year-old grandson, who had a blast helping register cars. All the people who brought their cars out, they are always a great bunch to hang with.

“The stories behind their cars are always fascinating and their dedication to their cars. The spectators are great, too. Everybody having a good time is the best part.”

With hundreds of cars in contention, the Rotary judges selected Kale Waddleton’s 1955 Chevy as the Best of Show winner. Receiving the Platinum Sponsor Trophy was Gary Watson for his 1965 Ford Mustang.

Lastly, the Rotary Club’s pick was Cars of the Past Car Show veteran Tony Daniel’s 1972 Dodge Charger. Stewart recalled the moment he awarded Daniel the honor.

“The most fulfilling part of the car show for me was being able to hand out the awards and personally thank all of the participants,” Stewart said. “Awarding Tony Daniel the trophy for his ‘72 Challenger as our club pick was a special moment!”

The annual car show is a fundraiser that will help the Rotarians continue to give back, primarily through the club’s upcoming empty stocking fund. The contributions allow the club to purchase new toys for families in need around the holiday season.

After another successful iteration of the show, the club is optimistic that the long-standing tradition will only continue to grow.

“We try to give back to all the people who bring out their vehicles,” Davidson said. “They are what makes the show worth coming to.”