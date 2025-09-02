Rotary Club of Covington adds seventh new member to club in August

Seven is often considered the “lucky” number. But the number “7” has a different meaning for the Rotary Club of Covington this August.

This past Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Covington inducted its seventh new member this month alone in Robby Thomas Sr. Robby became interested in joining Rotary after his son, Robby Thomas Jr., was honored during last May’s Top 10 banquet. He was officially sponsored by Joe Davidson.

For Rotary clubs across the world, August is membership and club development month. With the addition of seven new members, the Rotary Club of Covington is committed to growth, both in numbers and in commitment to the Rotary motto “Service Above Self.”

For more information about our club, visit https://www.rotarycovington.org. You can also follow us on Facebook at https:// www.facebook.com/RotaryCovington