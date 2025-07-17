R.L. Cousins High School Class of 1970 celebrates 55th class reunion

The 55th Reunion of the R.L. Cousins High School Class of 1970 was nothing short of a triumph—an evening that honored legacy, uplifted memories, and celebrated a community that continues to thrive decades after the school’s final graduating class walked its halls.

Held at the elegant Piedmont Conference Center, the event brought together classmates, teachers, and cherished guests for an unforgettable evening of reconnection and reflection. From the moment guests arrived in dazzling black, white, and gold gala attire, the room was filled with laughter, warm embraces, and the unmistakable energy of long-held friendships rekindled.

As the last class to graduate before the school’s closure due to integration, the historical significance of the night was palpable. The program opened with heartfelt welcome remarks and an invocation that set a tone of gratitude and remembrance. A delicious full-service buffet provided by Boyd’s Catering offered a Southern feast—baked ham, fried chicken, collard greens, green beans, sweet tea, peach cobbler, and an assortment of other savory dishes — all served with warmth and elegance.

The evening’s most touching moments came during the Memorial Tribute, where classmates and teachers who had passed on were honored with reverence and love. Tears were shed and hearts stirred as their names were called out and remembered, underscoring the deep bonds that remain unbroken. In a moving gesture of appreciation, former teachers in attendance were recognized for their guidance and impact, drawing enthusiastic applause from grateful students in attendance.

TBG Photography captured the joy and elegance of the evening, preserving candid moments, radiant smiles, and the iconic class photo for years to come. Classic R&B and Soul music spun by the DJ brought the dance floor to life, as classmates kicked up their heels—some literally— and danced with the same spirit they had in 1970.

As the night drew to a close, the mood was one of contentment and unity. It was more than a reunion—it was a reminder of a shared past, a celebration of resilience, and a testament to the enduring pride and fighting spirit of the R.L. Cousins Wolverines.

The legacy Lives On—and so does the love.