Phi Omicron Zeta Chapter and Zeta Amicae of Covington Extend Support to local shelter

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in partnership with Good Health WINS, the chapter and auxiliary came together to provide vital support to The Rainbow Community Shelter through the Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE) program.

The donation included essential supplies such as tissue, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, laundry detergent, thermometers, beef and chicken broth, and Gatorade/Powerade. These items were carefully selected to meet basic needs and promote health and wellness for the individuals served by the shelter.

Chernique Conyers, Second Vice President of Phi Omicron Zeta Chapter and Chair of the ZHOPE Program, played a pivotal role in organizing the effort.

“Z-HOPE is about action and impact,” Conyers said. “Through this initiative, we aimed to bring comfort and support to those who need it most, reinforcing our commitment to service and community care.”

Marketa Killingbeck, President of Phi Omicron Zeta Chapter, also emphasized the importance of the project.

“Our purpose as a chapter is to uplift our community through tangible acts of service. This donation is a reflection of our dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of those facing challenges,” Killingbeck said.

The Zeta Amicae of Covington, in collaboration with the chapter, contributed significantly to the success of the project. Their dedication highlights the strength of unity and partnership within the Zeta family.

In addition to their work with The Rainbow Community Shelter, the chapter and its auxiliaries have made a meaningful impact through their Angel Tree Initiative. Partnering with their Youth Auxiliary, they donated Christmas gifts to several families at their Adopt-A-School partners, South Salem Elementary and Liberty Middle Schools. This effort ensured that children and families in need could experience the joy of the holiday season.

These initiatives align with the founding principles of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., by five trailblazing women, Zeta was built on the ideals of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood. For over 100 years, Zeta has been a driving force in uplifting communities and empowering individuals through impactful programs and initiatives like Z-HOPE.

Phi Omicron Zeta Chapter, chartered in Covington, continues this proud legacy by focusing on service projects that address the needs of the local community.

The Z-HOPE Program and Angel Tree Initiative are just a few of the many ways the chapter creates a positive impact.

For more information about Phi Omicron Zeta Chapter and its programs, please visit https://www.facebook.com/zphibpoz